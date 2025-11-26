Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Vertical Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

