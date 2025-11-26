Choreo LLC Acquires 954 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:MCD opened at $310.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.09. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

