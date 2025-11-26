Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 616 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,446,000 after acquiring an additional 122,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,135,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Bunge Global in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

