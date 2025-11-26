Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $150.00 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,793.75. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,061,181.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,407. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,310. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.