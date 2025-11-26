Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of SEI Investments worth $49,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,369,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 339.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,832,000 after buying an additional 605,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 228.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 782,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after buying an additional 543,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.1%

SEIC stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.73.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

