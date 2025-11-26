Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,863 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $47,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $383.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

