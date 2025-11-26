The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

