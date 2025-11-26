MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Correct Capital Wealth Management

Correct Capital Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,055.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,209.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,358.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

