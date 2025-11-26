Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

