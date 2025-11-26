MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,953,356. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $167,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,519. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 108,958 shares of company stock worth $7,712,257 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Block from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

