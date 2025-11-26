Fortis $FTS Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,911 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fortis worth $39,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Fortis by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

