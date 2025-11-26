RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 53.8% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 50,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 673,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

