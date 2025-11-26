RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,404 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock worth $13,245,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.11.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $297.75 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

