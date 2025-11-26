Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,367,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 77.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 118.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $216,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,720. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,386,345. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.64. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.