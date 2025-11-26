RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF $HYGW

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Free Report) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYGW opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.