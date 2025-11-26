Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 163,166 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 247.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $909.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

