Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.03 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 376.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 288.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.