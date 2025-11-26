Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,839,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 404,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,961,000 after buying an additional 281,628 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 398,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 246,764 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,640,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,881,000 after acquiring an additional 140,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

