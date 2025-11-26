9,173 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

