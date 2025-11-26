Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 236.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAA. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 925,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 55.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 918,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,079,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 632.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 547,914 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

