Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. $BHRB

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.18% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHRB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 360,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Insider Transactions at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin bought 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,000. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHRB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $71.00 target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $979.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

Featured Stories

