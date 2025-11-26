Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.62 Million Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Snap-On worth $37,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 367.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total value of $1,292,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $891,093.76. The trade was a 59.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $340.56 on Wednesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.96 and its 200-day moving average is $328.19.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

