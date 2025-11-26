Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,528,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,689,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 131.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 128,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $231.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

