Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $39,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

