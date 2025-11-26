Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Annaly Capital Management worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,761,000 after buying an additional 2,344,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,580,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

