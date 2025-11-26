Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,752 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NetScout Systems worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,820. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

