Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chewy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $532,976.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 563,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,434,709.76. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock worth $903,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

