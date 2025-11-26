Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,976,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,267,000 after purchasing an additional 604,016 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,799,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,873,000 after purchasing an additional 565,084 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,013,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.69.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

