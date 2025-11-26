United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,424 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 608.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 145,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $4,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

United Airlines Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.