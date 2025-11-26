Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,686 National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $605,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 169,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 113,711 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 148,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 373.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.