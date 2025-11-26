Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $17.50

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after buying an additional 1,131,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,796,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,971,000 after acquiring an additional 580,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,754,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 60.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Chemours has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -15.77%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

