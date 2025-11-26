Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.47 Million in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DXP Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DXP Enterprises news, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $2,422,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 791,888 shares in the company, valued at $93,862,484.64. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $536,165.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,289.84. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.11). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $513.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXPE. Singular Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

