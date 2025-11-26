Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Holdings in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CONMED by 352.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 17.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. CONMED Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.76 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,253.68. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

