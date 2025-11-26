Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) & USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Critical Survey

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Meridian and USCB Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $50.36 million 3.61 $8.49 million $2.48 21.71 USCB Financial $143.97 million 2.26 $24.67 million $1.57 11.45

Dividends

USCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Prime Meridian pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. USCB Financial pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. USCB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. USCB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of USCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 15.49% 9.27% 0.87% USCB Financial 20.23% 14.36% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prime Meridian and USCB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 0.00 USCB Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00

USCB Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Given USCB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Summary

USCB Financial beats Prime Meridian on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

