ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,566,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $180,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of ARKK opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.