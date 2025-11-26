ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,566,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $180,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

