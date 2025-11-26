934 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE RCL opened at $266.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.09.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.