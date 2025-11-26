Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Porch Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 112.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,823,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 312,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Porch Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $812,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amanda L. Reierson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,796.25. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 999,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,685,962.96. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $2,639,450. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 2.84.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Porch Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Porch Group

Porch Group Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.