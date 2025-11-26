Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after acquiring an additional 829,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,018,000 after purchasing an additional 309,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 122.11%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

