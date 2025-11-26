Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF $ARKQ

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 38.5%

ARKQ stock opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.40. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

