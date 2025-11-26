Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,530,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,467,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,934,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $212.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.47. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

