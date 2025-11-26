Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after buying an additional 2,073,721 shares during the period. H 2 Credit Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,903,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,424,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 273,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,127,000 after acquiring an additional 286,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

