ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $89.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.2667.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

