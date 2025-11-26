Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$265.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$265.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of BYD opened at C$229.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.99, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$221.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$214.98. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$186.10 and a twelve month high of C$258.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

