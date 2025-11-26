Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 63,798 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

