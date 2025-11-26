960 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,089,000 after purchasing an additional 433,830 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 48.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317,530 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,575.76. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,157. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.5%

AVAV opened at $278.47 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.10, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

