Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,910 and last traded at GBX 2,906, with a volume of 15426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,872.

Several brokerages have commented on CCC. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,729.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,518.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 EPS for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

