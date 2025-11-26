Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 and last traded at GBX 5. Approximately 83,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 87,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.

Bay Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.89.

Bay Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bay Capital Plc (LSE: BAY) was established in order to undertake one or more investment or acquisition opportunities of businesses operating within the UK or internationally where the Directors believe there to be opportunities for the creation of shareholder value across certain sectors of focus including industrials, construction and business services, and software and technology companies which service those industry verticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.