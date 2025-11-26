Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.23 and last traded at GBX 1.32. 2,346,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,876,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.48. The stock has a market cap of £10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.
