Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.23 and last traded at GBX 1.32. 2,346,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,876,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.48. The stock has a market cap of £10.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53.

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

