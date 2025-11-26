New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) rose 20.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 579,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Age Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
