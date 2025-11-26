Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 126,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

